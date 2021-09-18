Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Nokia by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 554.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 118,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 581,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $5.50 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

