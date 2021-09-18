Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 479,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,320 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 43,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.96. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $71.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of engineering products and components to customers in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. Its manufacturing operations include cutting, routing, molding, vacuum-forming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling.

