Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,934 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after buying an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 682,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

