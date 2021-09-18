Rupiah Token (IDRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $830,588.00

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $830,588.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00132110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

