RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $503.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

