Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,300 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,412. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

