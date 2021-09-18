Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,300 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the August 15th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,412. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.
About Royal Dutch Shell
