Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after buying an additional 282,789 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $311.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.39. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

