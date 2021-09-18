RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $212.66 and last traded at $218.59, with a volume of 1094312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.44.

Specifically, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

