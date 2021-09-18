Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,550 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BOX were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

