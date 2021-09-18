Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

