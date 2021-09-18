Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after buying an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1,005.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 195,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,161.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 107,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $54.12 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

