Rhumbline Advisers Buys 33,234 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of 1Life Healthcare worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.