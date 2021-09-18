RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

