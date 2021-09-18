Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

In other Research Solutions news, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,487,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,961.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,189 shares of company stock valued at $788,750 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 118,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,294. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a P/E ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 0.43. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

