Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million.

AMRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ameresco by 73.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

