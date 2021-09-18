Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 116,097 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $17.91.

RNLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.18 million, a P/E ratio of -123.75 and a beta of -0.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

