Refereum Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $73.17 million and $11.42 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00134472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.