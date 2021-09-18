RED Hits One Day Volume of $3,270.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. RED has a market cap of $711,128.60 and approximately $3,270.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00375501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

