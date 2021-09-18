Raymond James Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$34.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.19.

CCO opened at C$28.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.98. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -501.93.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

