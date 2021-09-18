RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

