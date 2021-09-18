RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded RAVE Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
