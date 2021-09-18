Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

