Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $48,103.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,456.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.96 or 0.07181646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00375429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.01301712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00118756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.77 or 0.00558788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.87 or 0.00492958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00358169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,888,778 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

