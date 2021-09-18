Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $70.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $19,234.55 and $70.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00121847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00174181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.44 or 0.07179753 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,356.79 or 0.99984512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00847686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

