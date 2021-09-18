Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion and a PE ratio of -72.80. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock valued at $385,903 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

