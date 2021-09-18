Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for ASGN in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Get ASGN alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ASGN opened at $110.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.