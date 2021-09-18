Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

PULM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.