Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 57,693 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 96.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,693 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.90.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.