Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,765 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,045,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in Envista by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 205,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 2,712,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

