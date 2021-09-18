Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Crane by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CR traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $91.83. 514,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,618. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

