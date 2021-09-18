Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

