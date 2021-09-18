Prospect Hill Management LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prospect Hill Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 15.0% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $759.49. 28,204,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $751.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $701.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

