Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 801,187 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 832% from the previous session’s volume of 85,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $83,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,075,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

