Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,284,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 million, a P/E ratio of 276.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

