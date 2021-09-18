POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,800 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the August 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

PORBF opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.27. POLA Orbis has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

