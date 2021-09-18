Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 133.2% in August

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, an increase of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $26.57.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

