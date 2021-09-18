Piper Sandler Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $69.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.50. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

