Piper Sandler Increases DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $650.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $550.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $563.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.08. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $567.81. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 20,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.37, for a total value of $8,527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,076 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,939 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 33,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.