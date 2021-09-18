Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $212.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.51. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after buying an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,742,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

