Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO Sells $7,479,381.80 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 174.8% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

