Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232,390 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.89. 56,420,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,919,855. The company has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.