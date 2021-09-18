Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stake Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $45.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

