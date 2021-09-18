People s United Financial Inc. Sells 60,680 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $68,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

