People s United Financial Inc. Sells 429 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $17,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,222.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.96. 1,398,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,948. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

