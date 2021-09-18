People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $641.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,442. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $615.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.57. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

