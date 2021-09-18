People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.75. 13,422,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

