People s United Financial Inc. Has $23.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,561 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 87,607 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $296,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,100. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.