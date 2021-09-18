Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, July 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 210.9% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

