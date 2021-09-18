Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $5,277,500.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $5,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $103.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

