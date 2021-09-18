PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,117,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,205. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.59.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

