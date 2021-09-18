PAYCENT Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $90,812.77 and approximately $97.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.